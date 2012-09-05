New Issue-Berkshire Hathaway adds $750 mln in 3-part notes

BRIEF-Hudson Pacific says offering 8.50 mln common shares
* Hudson pacific properties announces public offering of common stock
Sept 5 Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corp on Wednesday added $750 million of senior notes in three parts, guaranteed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY FINANCE CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $325 MLN COUPON 1.6 PCT MATURITY 5/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 101.839 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 1.193 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/17/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 57 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $200 MLN COUPON 3 PCT MATURITY 5/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 102.826 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 2.666 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/17/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 107 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $225 MLN COUPON 4.4 PCT MATURITY 5/15/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 104.992 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 4.111 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/17/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 142 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
Feb 27 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it has agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
Feb 27 Travel website operator Priceline Group Inc reported a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher hotel bookings.