版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 04:09 BJT

New Issue-Berkshire Hathaway adds $750 mln in 3-part notes

Sept 5 Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corp
 on Wednesday added $750 million of senior notes in
three parts, guaranteed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY FINANCE CORP

TRANCHE 1
AMT $325 MLN    COUPON 1.6 PCT     MATURITY     5/15/2017
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 101.839  FIRST PAY   11/15/2012
MOODY'S Aa2     YIELD 1.193 PCT    SETTLEMENT   9/17/2012   
S&P AA-PLUS     SPREAD 57 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $200 MLN    COUPON 3 PCT       MATURITY     5/15/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 102.826  FIRST PAY   11/15/2012
MOODY'S Aa2     YIELD 2.666 PCT    SETTLEMENT   9/17/2012   
S&P AA-PLUS     SPREAD 107 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
        
TRANCHE 3
AMT $225 MLN    COUPON 4.4 PCT     MATURITY     5/15/2042
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 104.992  FIRST PAY   11/15/2012
MOODY'S Aa2     YIELD 4.111 PCT    SETTLEMENT   9/17/2012   
S&P AA-PLUS     SPREAD 142 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐