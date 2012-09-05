New Issue-Berkshire Hathaway adds $750 mln in 3-part notes

Sept 5 Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corp on Wednesday added $750 million of senior notes in three parts, guaranteed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY FINANCE CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $325 MLN COUPON 1.6 PCT MATURITY 5/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 101.839 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 1.193 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/17/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 57 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $200 MLN COUPON 3 PCT MATURITY 5/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 102.826 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 2.666 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/17/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 107 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $225 MLN COUPON 4.4 PCT MATURITY 5/15/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 104.992 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 4.111 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/17/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 142 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS