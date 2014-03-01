版本:
BRIEF-Buffett sees taking BofA share stake, more deal partnerships such as Heinz, more big acquisitions

March 1 Berkshire Hathaway Inc : * Likely to exercise option to buy $5 billion Bank of America Corp

shares just before option expires -- letter from Warren buffett * Buffett says will again have "credentialed bear" to ask questions at

Berkshire annual meeting * Buffett says Berkshire may increase ownership of h.j. Heinz if 3g capital

investors sell some or all of their shares in future; projects "substantial"

2014 Heinz earnings * Buffett says Berkshire may use partnership template in Heinz transaction in

future transactions "of size" * Buffett says recently acquired nv energy will not be midamerican energy

unit's last major acquisition * Buffett says portfolio managers todd combs, ted weschler each now oversee a

more than $7 billion portfolio, and that their investments outperform his * Buffett says Berkshire stake in Tesco PLC is 301 million shares at

year end, excluding shares held by subsidiary pension funds, versus

year-earlier 415.5 million * Buffett says Berkshire sold stake in energy future holdings bonds last year,

suffered $873 million pre-tax loss, expects that company to go bankrupt in

2014 unless natural gas prices soar * Buffett says Berkshire ended 2013 with 330,745 employees, up 42,283 from year

earlier
