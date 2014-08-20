Berkshire to pay U.S. civil fine for violating reporting rules

Aug 20 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
has agreed to pay an $896,000 civil penalty to the U.S.
government for having failed to timely report that it had
boosted its voting stake in building products company USG Corp
.
Berkshire's payment settles allegations made in a lawsuit
filed on Wednesday with the U.S. District Court in Washington,
D.C. that the Omaha, Nebraska-based company violated the notice
and waiting requirements of the Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust law.
The government said Berkshire failed to made the necessary
filing before swapping some USG convertible notes into common
stock last Dec. 9. Berkshire made a corrective filing on Jan. 3,
2014, the complaint said.
Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)