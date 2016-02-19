Buffett's Berkshire avoids S&P rating downgrade

BRIEF-Freddie Mac to delist from Luxembourg Stock Exchange
* Securities will be withdrawn from trading effective Feb. 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 19 Standard & Poor's on Friday left intact its "double-A" credit rating for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, saying the company's diversification and "modest" financial risk profile justify the high grade.
Berkshire had been put on review for a possible downgrade last August 11, on concern about Buffett's decision to use a large amount of cash to buy industrial parts maker Precision Castparts Corp. The roughly $32 billion purchase was completed last month.
The "double-A" rating is S&P's third highest, and the agency's rating outlook for Berkshire is "stable."
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 A unit of Citigroup Inc will pay a $25 million fine to settle civil charges that the bank "spoofed" the U.S. Treasury futures market by placing orders and bids with the intent to cancel them, U.S. derivatives regulators said Thursday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday officially announced Sonny Perdue as his choice for secretary of agriculture, selecting a former Georgia governor over candidates from the Midwest, which dominates U.S. agricultural exports.