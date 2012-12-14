Buffett to Tribune owners - Call me!

* Tells Allentown Morning Call he might like the paper
* Has been buying in smaller markets of late
Dec 14 Warren Buffett is mulling the prospect of
owning at least one of Tribune Co's newspapers.
Buffett told The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania
that "Allentown is our kind of place," in response to a question
of whether his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway was
interested in the 84,000 daily circulation paper.
Tribune is expected to sell its stable of newspapers - which
also includes the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune -
when it exits from bankruptcy, in order to concentrate on its
broadcasting properties.
Potential other bidders that could line up for the
newspapers include U-T San Diego owner Doug Manchester, Freedom
Communications owner Aaron Kushner, and News Corp's
Rupert Murdoch.
"We haven't heard anything from the Tribune Co but if the
phone rings, I'll answer," Buffett told the Morning Call.
Buffett's relationship to the newspaper industry has been
fickle: in 2009 he told Berkshire shareholders that he would not
buy most newspapers in the U.S. "at any price."
But lately his affections have turned as he chooses
newspapers in small to medium-sized markets. He has been on a
buying spree, acquiring stakes in newspapers companies like Lee
Enterprises and snapping up properties like the majority
of Media General's newspapers.