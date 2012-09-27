版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 28日 星期五 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Berkshire Hathaway Finance notes Aa2

Sept 27 Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corp: * Moody's rates Berkshire Hathaway Finance corp's reopened senior note issuance

aa2

