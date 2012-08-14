Berkshire Hathaway doubles stake in Lee Enterprises

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Aug 14 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc nearly doubled its stake in newspaper group Lee Enterprises Inc to 3.23 million shares.
According to an amended 13F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in June, Berkshire owned about 1.7 million shares of Lee Enterprises, or about 3.2 percent.
Newspaper chain Lee Enterprises, which recently refinanced its debt after filing for bankruptcy in December last year, publishes 48 daily newspapers including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The Davenport, Iowa-based Lee's shares were up 9 percent at $1.45 after the bell. They closed at $1.33 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.