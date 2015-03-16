版本:
MOVES-Berkshire Hathaway Specialty names Min Ong Asia energy head

March 16 Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, appointed Min Ong regional head of energy for Asia.

Ong, based in Singapore, joins from Zurich Insurance Co Ltd , where she was most recently the regional energy underwriting manager.

Ong has 20 years of experience in the energy underwriting and management field, and she has worked with Ascot Underwriting Asia and Allianz Global Risks in London and Singapore. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
