版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 21日 星期三 20:48 BJT

UPDATE 1-TMX Group buys 16 pct stake in Bermuda Stock Exchange

Dec 21 TMX Group Inc, operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, said it bought a 16 percent stake in the Bermuda Stock Exchange for an undisclosed amount.

TMX Chief Executive Tom Kloet will join the board of Bermuda Stock Exchange.

A Canadian financial consortium is planning to take over TMX Group and bring most of the country's major exchanges under a single roof.

