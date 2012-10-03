Berry Plastics prices at low end of range

BRIEF-Rogers Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.65
* Sees 2017 Q1 net sales to a range of $185 million to $195 million
Oct 3 Plastics container maker Berry Plastics Group Inc priced its initial public offering at $16 a share on Wednesday, at the low end of its expected range, an underwriter said.
The Apollo Global Management LLC-backed company raised $470.4 million by pricing 29.4 million shares as planned. It had estimated a price range of $16 to $18.
* Whitney receives approval to close transaction with First NBC
* Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire advanced technologies business of Vention Medical