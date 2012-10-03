版本:
Berry Plastics prices at low end of range

Oct 3 Plastics container maker Berry Plastics Group Inc priced its initial public offering at $16 a share on Wednesday, at the low end of its expected range, an underwriter said.

The Apollo Global Management LLC-backed company raised $470.4 million by pricing 29.4 million shares as planned. It had estimated a price range of $16 to $18.

