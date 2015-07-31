Berry Plastics to buy Blackstone-owned Avintiv for $2.45 bln

July 31 Berry Plastics Group Inc said it would buy Avintiv Inc, which makes materials used in products ranging from diapers to disinfectant wipes, for about $2.45 billion in cash from Blackstone Group LP.

Berry Plastics said it expects the deal to add to its earnings and free cash flow and that it has secured debt financing to fund the deal. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)