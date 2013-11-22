BRIEF-Berry Plastics reports Q4 shr $0.22

Nov 21 Berry Plastics Group Inc : * Q4 net sales $1.20 bln, flat versus the september 2012 quarter * Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2013 results * Q4 shr $0.22; Q4 adjusted shr $0.33 * Q4 shr view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters i/b/e/s * Investments in property, plant and equipment are forecasted to be about $230 mln for fiscal 2014 * Q4 rev view $1.20 bln -- Thomson Reuters i/b/e/s * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage