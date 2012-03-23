UPDATE 1-Berry Plastics Group files for IPO of up to $500 mln

March 23 Berry Plastics Group filed with U.S.
regulators on Friday to raise up to $500 million in an initial
public offering of its shares.
The Evansville, Indiana-based company told the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus
that it intends to use the proceeds from the offering partly to
repay debt.
Berry said in the filing that after completion of the
offering, funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management LLC
will continue to own a majority of the voting power.
Berry Plastics, whose products are used to make containers
and bottles to package food items and medicines among other
things, did not name any underwriter for the offering.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company plans
to issue or their expected price.
The company also did not disclose the exchange it planned to
list on or its preferred ticker symbol.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.