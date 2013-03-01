版本:
Bertelsmann says buys KKR's stake in music rights group BMG

FRANKFURT, March 1 Germany's Bertelsmann is buying out private equity firm KKR's stake in joint venture music rights management company BMG.

Europe's largest media company - best known for its TV arm RTL and publisher Random House - said on Friday the deal would close during the first half of the year.

It said it would not disclose financial terms of the deal.

BMG is a rights management company for music publishing and recording rights. It administers the rights to more than one million songs, including works by artists like Bruno Mars, Johnny Cash, and Will.i.am.
