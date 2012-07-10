Bertelsmann hires GE exec as finance chief - report

FRANKFURT, July 10 Bertelsmann, Europe's largest media company, has hired Judith Hartmann, the finance chief of U.S. group General Electric's German unit, to fill the vacant chief financial officer position, a German magazine reported.

Austrian-born Hartmann, 46, has been chosen by Bertelsmann supervisory board, monthly Manager Magazin reported in its online edition on Tuesday without specifying its sources.

Bertelsmann declined to comment.

In January, Bertelsmann promoted CFO Thomas Rabe to chief executive, a move that had been announced in October. Rabe has remained in the CFO role on an interim basis.

In March, Bertelsmann gave up its fierce resistance to the idea of going public as part of broader plans to lure fresh investors prepared to fund growth while allowing the Mohn family to retain their grip over the group.