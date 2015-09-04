UPDATE 1-Bertelsmann nears investment in HotChalk - sources

(Adds Bertelsmann declines to comment)
By Liana B. Baker
Sept 4 Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA,
Europe's largest media group, is close to acquiring a minority
stake in learning technology firm HotChalk, according to people
familiar with the matter, as the educational technology sector
continues to grow.
Bertelsmann is leading a funding round that could value the
Campbell, California-based company at $600 million to $800
million, the people said this week. Bertelsmann may use one of
its subsidiaries for the investment, which is still under
negotiation, the people added.
The sources asked not to be named because the discussions
are confidential. Spokesmen for HotChalk and Bertelsmann
declined to comment.
Germany's Bertelsmann, which controls broadcaster RTL and
co-owns book publisher Penguin Random House, said last year it
would devote a significant amount of the 3 billion euros ($3.8
billion) it had earmarked for acquisitions to the education
sector, in a bid to diversify.
The privately held company purchased the training software
company Relias Learning from private equity firm Vista Equity
Partners Management LLC for $540 million last year, marking its
biggest acquisition in the United States since it took over
Random House in 1998.
HotChalk, which launched in 2004, sells software to
universities and colleges that enables them to put their degree
programs online and provides technical support.
The education technology sector has been particularly active
in recent months for dealmakers. McGraw-Hill Education Inc, one
of the big three educational publishers, on Friday filed with
U.S. regulators an initial public offering. Reuters previously
reported the company had hired underwriters for an IPO valued at
$5 billion to $6 billion.
BlackBoard Inc, whose custom software allows higher
education students to collaborate on assignments and communicate
with teachers, is also exploring a sale that could value it at
$3 billion or more, including debt, Reuters reported in July.
HotChalk had hired Citigroup Inc to assist it with a
fundraising round of at least $75 million, its largest to date
and its first since the financial crisis, Reuters reported last
month.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang and Lisa Shumaker)