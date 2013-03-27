版本:
EU regulators to approve Random House, Penguin deal -sources

BRUSSELS, March 27 EU antitrust regulators will approve the proposed merger of German media group Bertelsmann's Random House unit and British publisher Pearson's Penguin without conditions, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

"The companies have not provided concessions," one of the sources said.

The European Commission will decide on the deal by April 5.

