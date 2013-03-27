EU regulators to approve Random House, Penguin deal -sources

BRIEF-Beacon Roofing settles litigation against SRS Distribution
* Beacon Roofing Supply announces settlement of litigation against SRS Distribution, Inc.
BRUSSELS, March 27 EU antitrust regulators will approve the proposed merger of German media group Bertelsmann's Random House unit and British publisher Pearson's Penguin without conditions, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
"The companies have not provided concessions," one of the sources said.
The European Commission will decide on the deal by April 5.
* Century Casinos receives approval of proposed century mile racing entertainment centre in northern alberta
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday: