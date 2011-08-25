Portugal's BES, ESFG sell 7.4 pct stake in Saxo Bank

Aug 25 LISBON Aug 25 Portugal's second-largest listed bank Banco Espirito Santo and holding company Espirito Santo Financial Group said on Thursday they have sold a combined 7.4 percent stake in Denmark's Saxo Bank for an undisclosed amount.

The move is designed to help BES develerage and boost capital so it can reach the capital ratio targets set by Portugal's 78-billion-euro bailout agreed with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund in May.

In separate statements, BES and ESFG said they had each sold 3.7 percent in the Danish bank to U.S. private investment firm TG Capital, but did not disclose any values for the transaction.

TPG Capital will have the option of buying the remainder of the stakes until the end of October, they added. BES and ESFG still hold a combined 2.6 percent stake in the Danish bank after the sale.

Portugal's leading banks passed the EU financial stress tests last month but the Bank of Portugal has said they have to deleverage and boost their capital to better resist shocks and cut their dependence on European Central Bank funding.

It has urged them to sell assets and loan portfolios.

Under the bailout term, Portugal's banks have to reach Core Tier 1 capital ratios of 9 percent by the end of this year and 10 percent by end-2012. BES' Core Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 8.2 percent on June 30.

BES sold a voting stake of 4.1 percent in Brazilian bank Bradesco for around 850 million euros in April. It also sold loan portfolios worth around 1.4 billion euros in the first half of 2011 and plans to sell other portfolios worth about 1.1 billion euros by the end of the year.

BES shares rose 2.02 percent to 2.224 euros at 0951 GMT, outperforming the broader market in Lisbon, which edged up 0.36 percent.

(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Andrew Callus)