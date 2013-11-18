BRIEF-Besra suspends Bong Mieu mine operations

Nov 18 Besra Gold Inc :
* Announces temporary suspension of Bong Mieu mine operations
* Says has had to suspend operations after several landslides
cut roads between the site and the provincial capital of Tam Ky
* Says temporary suspension of its operations at Bong Mieu in
central Vietnam from 14.00 on 16th November 2013
* Says main transport road within site has also suffered
substantial damage and is presently unusable
* Says because of the extent of damage, is unable to give a
definite date when operations will recommence
* Says co is investigating cover under its production
interruption insurance
