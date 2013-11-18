版本:
BRIEF-Besra suspends Bong Mieu mine operations

Nov 18 Besra Gold Inc : * Announces temporary suspension of Bong Mieu mine operations * Says has had to suspend operations after several landslides cut roads between the site and the provincial capital of Tam Ky * Says temporary suspension of its operations at Bong Mieu in central Vietnam from 14.00 on 16th November 2013 * Says main transport road within site has also suffered substantial damage and is presently unusable * Says because of the extent of damage, is unable to give a definite date when operations will recommence * Says co is investigating cover under its production interruption insurance * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
