Bessemer names new management as Hilton to retire

* CEO Hilton to retire on Dec. 31
* CIO Stern to succeed Hilton as CEO
* JPMorgan's Patterson to be new investments chief
By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK, June 19 Bessemer Trust, one of the
largest wealth managers to the super-rich, is passing the torch
to a new generation of management as long-time Chief Executive
and President John Hilton prepares to retire at the end of this
year.
Hilton is turning 65, which is the closely held company's
mandatory retirement age for management, though he is expected
to continue working for Bessemer in another role. Hilton joined
New York-based Bessemer 19 years ago and has been the wealth and
estate planning firm's CEO for 10 years.
Two people are taking his place: Chief Investment Officer
Marc Stern will succeed Hilton as CEO, while George Wilcox, the
head of client account management, will takeover as president.
These changes were announced internally but were not previously
reported by the press.
On Tuesday, Bessemer announced that JPMorgan Asset
Management's Rebecca Patterson will replace Stern as chief
investment officer effective July 16, responsible for asset
allocation, portfolio strategy and research.
Patterson most recently was chief markets strategist at
JPMorgan Chase & Co's money management division, where
she also led its client advisory group, and a member of JPMorgan
Private Bank's investment committee.
Hilton's departure follows last year's retirement of Robert
Elliott as senior managing director, who also turned 65.
Bessemer is the largest multifamily office, or MFO adviser
by number of client relationships, according to the Family
Wealth Alliance. The firm grew out of the family fortune of
Carnegie Steel co-founder Henry Phipps, which in 1975 opened its
doors to other wealthy families seeking investment management
and estate planning help.
In a little more than 35 years the firm expanded from a $1
billion family office into a wealth manager overseeing $62.4
billion in assets for 2,100 individuals and families, which
averages out to $30 million apiece.
Bessemer last year earned $55.8 million on $368 million in
revenue and paid out $37 million in dividends, according to its
annual report.