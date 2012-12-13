版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四

Best Buy founder to make $5 bln-$6 bln this week-report

Dec 13 Best Buy Co Inc founder Richard Schulze is expected to make a fully financed offer to buy the consumer electronics retailer by the end of the week, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported late Wednesday, citing a source.

Schulze's bid would be at least $5 billion to $6 billion, the newspaper reported, citing the source. Best Buy declined to comment on the report.

Best Buy shares were up 12.2 percent to $13.66 in premarket trading.

