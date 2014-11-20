版本:
Best Buy profit doubles as U.S. sales rise

Nov 20 Best Buy Co Inc, the largest U.S. consumer electronics retailer, said quarterly profit nearly doubled as operating costs fell.

The company said net income attributable to shareholders rose to $107 million, or 30 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from $54 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose slightly to $9.38 billion from $9.32 billion.

