Best Buy profit doubles as U.S. sales rise

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hit record high as corporate America shines
* Strong earnings, prospect of U.S. tax cuts drive world stocks
Nov 20 Best Buy Co Inc, the largest U.S. consumer electronics retailer, said quarterly profit nearly doubled as operating costs fell.
The company said net income attributable to shareholders rose to $107 million, or 30 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from $54 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose slightly to $9.38 billion from $9.32 billion.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore and Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Strong earnings, prospect of U.S. tax cuts drive world stocks
MUMBAI, April 26 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the country's largest pension fund manager, is exploring opportunities in the financial services, telecoms and logistics space in India as it looks to expand its bets in the South Asian economy, CPPIB Asia Pacific head Suyi Kim said on Wednesday.
* KKR announces tender offer to acquire Hitachi Kokusai Electric