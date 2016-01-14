Best Buy sales fall 3.6 pct in holiday shopping season

Jan 14 Best Buy Co Inc, the largest U.S.
consumer electronics retailer, reported a 3.6 percent fall in
sales during the holiday shopping season, mainly due to lower
demand for mobile phones.
The company said on Thursday that comparable sales,
excluding the impact of installment billing plans, fell 1.4
percent in the nine weeks ended Jan. 2.
Comparable sales had risen 1.8 percent in the corresponding
period last year.
Revenue fell to $10.96 billion from $11.37 billion.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)