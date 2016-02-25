Best Buy's quarterly revenue falls 4.1 pct

Feb 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the biggest U.S.
consumer electronics retailer, reported a 4.1 percent decline in
quarterly revenue, hurt by weak demand for mobile phones and
computing products.
The company also said it would buy back up to $1 billion in
shares over the next two years and it announced a special
dividend of 45 cents per share.
Best Buy's net income fell to $479 million, or $1.40 per
share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30 from $519 million, or
$1.46 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $13.62 billion from $14.21 billion.
