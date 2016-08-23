版本:
Best Buy reports surprise rise comparable-stores sales

Aug 23 Best Buy Co Inc reported a surprise rise in quarterly comparable stores sales, helped by strong demand for appliances and consumer electronics.

Sales at established stores rose 0.8 percent in the second quarter ended July 30. Analysts on average had expected a 0.60 percent fall, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Total revenue slightly rose to $8.53 billion.

The largest U.S. consumer electronics retailer said net income rose to $198 million, or 61 cents per share, in the quarter, from $164 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto and Don Sebastian)

