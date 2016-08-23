UPDATE 1-Best Buy reports surprise rise comparable-stores sales

(Adds forecast, shares)

Aug 23 Best Buy Co Inc reported a surprise rise in quarterly comparable stores sales, helped by strong demand for appliances and consumer electronics.

The company's shares jumped more than 15 percent to $37.88 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The largest U.S. consumer electronics retailer also forecast revenue of $8.8 billion-$8.9 billion and a profit of 43-47 cents per share for the third quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $8.77 billion and a profit of 45 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We continue to expect the slight revenue decline in the first half to be offset by slight growth in the back half," Chief Financial Officer Corie Barry said in a statement.

Total revenue slightly rose to $8.53 billion in the second quarter ended July 30, snapping a three-quarter streak of declines.

Sales at established stores rose 0.8 percent. Analysts on average had expected a 0.60 percent fall, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Best Buy said net income rose to $198 million, or 61 cents per share, in the quarter, from $164 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 57 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $8.40 billion and a profit of 43 cents per share. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto and Don Sebastian)