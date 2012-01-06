Best Western plans to set up 66 hotels in India

NEW DELHI Jan 6 U.S.-hotel chain Best
Western International Inc said it plans to set up another 66
hotels in India over the next five years through management
tie-ups with wealthy Indian investors.
The company expects to secure 90 percent of the total
investment of about 16 billion rupees ($302 million) from
individual investors, Sudhir Sinha, the chief operating officer
of Best Western India, told reporters on Friday.
The hotel group now has 34 properties in India. Of these, 26
are operational and the rest are under construction.
The company plans to open 10-15 hotels per year in India
over five years, the company said in a statement.
Foreign hotel brands such as Marriott International,
Starwood Hotels and Intercontinental are vying
with Indian hotel chains to attract boutique investment firms
and wealthy Indian investors as a way to expand in India, where
funding has become scarce and expensive..
Best Western sees four- and five-star hotels as the key to
growth in India, the company said.
"The hotels will be spread across the country ... with a
special focus on key manufacturing and trading cities," it said.