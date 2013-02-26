版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 27日 星期三 00:29 BJT

BRIEF-Best BUY is cutting 400 jobs at its headquarters - spokesman

Feb 26 Best Buy Co Inc : * Is cutting 400 jobs at its headquarters - spokesman * Says has saved $150 million from headcount and other sg&a reductions * To provide greater detail on its cost reduction efforts on February 28 when

it reports earnings
