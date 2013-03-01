版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Best BUY shares up 5.4 pct premarket after results

NEW YORK, March 1 Best Buy Co Inc : * Shares up 5.4 percent in premarket trading after results
