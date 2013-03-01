版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 2日 星期六 01:04 BJT

BRIEF-Best Buy plans to close 5 to 10 big-box stores this fiscal year

March 1 Best Buy Co Inc : * Plans to close 5 to 10 big-box stores this fiscal year * CFO: "this year will be a transitional year"
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐