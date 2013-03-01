版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五

BRIEF-Best BUY CEO says cost of investment by schulze and private equity determined to be excessive, dilutive to existing shareholders

CHICAGO, March 1 Best Buy Co Inc : * CEO says cost of investment by schulze and private equity determined to be

excessive, dilutive to existing shareholders * CEO says company therefore concluded to not accept these offers
