BRIEF-Best BUY shares down in extended trade

BRIEF-Wipro Ltd to provide IoT-based solution for wind parks, wind turbine makers
* Says Wipro offers IoT-based solution from Hewlett Packard Enterprise to power wind parks and wind turbine manufacturers
NEW YORK Oct 24 Best Buy Co Inc : * Shares down 5 percent in extended trade
* Says Wipro offers IoT-based solution from Hewlett Packard Enterprise to power wind parks and wind turbine manufacturers
Feb 28 Asset manager GAM Holding AG appointed Matthew Beesley to a newly-created position of head of equities.
* Facing collapse, Takata continues search for financial backer