版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Best BUY shares climb in premarket trade

NEW YORK Dec 13 Best Buy Co Inc : * Shares up 12.9 percent to $13.75 in premarket trade

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐