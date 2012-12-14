版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 14日 星期五 22:08 BJT

BRIEF-Best BUY shares down in premarket

NEW YORK Dec 14 Best Buy Co Inc : * Shares fall 7.9 percent to $13 in premarket

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐