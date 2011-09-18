Best Buy reviewing British operations - report

NEW YORK, Sept 18 U.S. electronics retailer
Best Buy Co (BBY.N) is talks with shareholders about the future
of its stores in Britain, the Sunday Express reported.
Best Buy, which has 11 outlets in Britain through a joint
venture with Carphone Warehouse, is undertaking a strategic
review of its operations, the report said.
The company did not immediately respond to a request
seeking a comment.
When Best Buy first entered Britain in 2010, it intended to
expand to open up to 200 stores, but that plan is now on hold,
according to the report.
The company last week reported weaker-than-expected
quarterly results and cut its profit outlook for the year as
shoppers held off on buying televisions and other nonessential
items in the anemic U.S. economy. [ID:nS1E78B1PJ]
Best Buy shares closed at $25.43 in Friday.
(Reporting by Nick Zieminski and Dhanya Skariachan, editing by
Maureen Bavdek)