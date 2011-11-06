Best Buy to buy Carphone out of US venture-source

BRIEF-Ford invests in Argo AI, a new artificial intelligence company
* Ford invests in argo ai, a new artificial intelligence company, in drive for autonomous vehicle leadership
LONDON Nov 6 U.S. electricals retailer Best Buy has agreed to buy British partner Carphone Warehouse out of a fast-growing U.S. mobile phone venture for over $1 billion, a person with knowledge of the deal said.
The deal, first reported by Sky News, is expected to be announced on Monday alongside news the joint venture will also close its loss-making megastores business in Britain.
The person said Carphone Warehouse would return some of the proceeds from the sale of a share in profits of Best Buy Mobile to its shareholders.
Carphone Warehouse declined to comment. Best Buy could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Matt Scuffham)
* Ford invests in argo ai, a new artificial intelligence company, in drive for autonomous vehicle leadership
* Badger Meter declares regular quarterly dividend and appoints Todd Adams and Glen Tellock to Board of Directors
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 10 Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI with the target of developing an autonomous vehicle for production by 2021, the companies announced at a press conference on Friday.