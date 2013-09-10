UPDATE 1-Best Buy CEO sells shares to help cover costs of divorce

BRIEF-KOTUG and SEABULK win Bahamas contract
* KOTUG International BV - co and Seabulk Towing, Inc have been awarded a contract with Borco Towing Company Limited, a unit of Buckeye Partners, L.P.
Sept 10 Electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc's Chief Executive Hubert Joly raised about $10.4 million through a share sale to help cover costs for his recent divorce, a regulatory filing showed.
Joly exercised an option to buy 350,467 shares at $18.02 per share on Sept. 6, after the company's Compensation and Human Resources Committee approved a waiver of the remaining year of the CEO's two-year holding period for the stock award.
Joly sold those shares at an average of $37.01 per share and an additional 100,686 shares at about $37.08. ()
"This sale reflects only one thing - Mr. Joly has recently gone through a divorce and needs to sell a portion of his holdings in order to cover the costs of that unfortunate event," spokesman Jeff Shelman said in a statement. "He remains heavily invested in Best Buy."
Joly's holdings remain "substantially in excess" of his 140,000 share ownership target under Best Buy's executive stock ownership guidelines following the reported transaction, the company said in a regulatory filing.
TORONTO, April 4 Canadian department store retailer Hudson's Bay Co reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, due in part to an impairment charge related to weak sales at Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt.
* R Split III Corp - all Class A capital shares and Class B preferred shares, Series 1 will be redeemed by co in accordance with terms on may 31, 2017