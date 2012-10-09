版本:
2012年 10月 10日

Best Buy CFO to step down, company to look for replacement

Oct 9 Best Buy Co Inc Chief Financial Officer James Muehlbauer is leaving the embattled retailer after more than a decade, the company said on Tuesday.

Muehlbauer will continue to support the electronics retailer through the end of the 2013 fiscal year, the company said.

Best Buy said it is looking for a replacement.

