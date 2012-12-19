版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 20日

Best Buy digital chief quits to join Symantec

NEW YORK Dec 19 Best Buy Co Inc's digital chief Stephen Gillett is leaving the retailer to join Symantec Corp as the technology company's chief operating officer, the companies said in separate statements on Wednesday.

