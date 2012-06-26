Best Buy founder works with Credit Suisse on options-sources

NEW YORK, June 26 Best Buy Co Inc founder Richard Schulze is working with Credit Suisse to explore options for his 20.1 percent ownership stake in the company, including the possibility of a buyout, sources familiar with the situation said.

Schulze resigned from the retailer's board earlier this month and said he was exploring options for his ownership stake, a move that was seen as a possible precursor of a Schulze-led private takeover.

A representative for Schulze was not immediately available for comment. Credit Suisse declined to comment.