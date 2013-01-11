UPDATE 1-Best Buy free cash flow pressured, key U.S. sales flat

Jan 11 Best Buy Co Inc on Friday slashed
its expectations for 2013 free cash flow after it had to pay for
inventory earlier than expected during a critical time for the
world's largest electronics chain.
The company, which is in the midst of a restructuring and
faces a looming buyout proposal by its founder, also posted flat
sales at its U.S. division for the holiday season.
Shares of Best Buy fell 2.4 percent to $11.92 in premarket
trading.
Revenue slipped 0.4 percent to $12.8 billion in the nine
weeks ended Jan. 5. Sales at stores open at least 14 months were
flat in the United States and fell 6.4 percent internationally
on declines in Canada and China.
The company now expects free cash flow of about $500 million
for the year ending on Feb. 2, down from a November forecast
that called for a range of $850 million to $1.05 billion.
While comparable-store sales, gross margin, earnings and
inventory levels were in line with the company's expectations,
Best Buy now expects fiscal 2013 accounts payable as a
percentage of inventories to be lower than those of the previous
year. It previously said they would be consistent with those of
the prior year.
Best Buy said it had received inventory earlier than
expected and therefore had to make payments earlier. It also saw
a shift in sales mix to higher-velocity merchandise categories
that carry shorter payment terms.
In its fourth holiday season after the bankruptcy of
archrival Circuit City, Best Buy faced cutthroat competition
from the likes of Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Amazon.com Inc
.
Best Buy said same-store sales had risen in the mobile
phone, tablet/e-reader and appliance categories, but declined in
entertainment, televisions and computing.