BRIEF-Deltic issues statement on filing by Southeastern Asset Management
* Company has met and spoken with Southeastern on a number of occasions
April 14 Best Buy said it will shutter 42 more stores in 20 states as part of a previously announced plan close a total of 50 of its largest stores in the United States.
California, Illinois and Minnesota will be hit the hardest.
The world's largest electronics retailer, whose chief executive officer resigned abruptly this week, said it expects most of the affected stores to close permanently by May 12.
Brian Dunn quit abruptly amid an investigation of personal misconduct. The Minneapolis Star Tribune and other media have reported the allegations involved misuse of company assets in relation to an inappropriate relationship with a female employee.
Kelly Groehler, a spokeswoman for Best Buy, said the CEO scandal had no impact on the timing of the announcement and declined to comment how management determined which stores to close.
The company has closed 2 stores this year and has identified 6 others for closure. It announced plans to close 50 stores on March 29.
* Company has met and spoken with Southeastern on a number of occasions
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 U.S. home resales surged to a 10-year high in January as buyers shrugged off higher prices and mortgage rates, signaling rising confidence in the economy and bolstering expectations of a pickup in growth in the first quarter.
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 President Donald Trump, who has vowed to stop U.S. manufacturing from disappearing overseas, is seeking job-creation advice from at least six companies that are laying off thousands of workers as they shift production abroad.