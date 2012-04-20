UPDATE 1-Best Buy names CEO search committee

April 20 Best Buy Co Inc on Friday named the board members that will search for the electronics retailer's next chief executive.

Kathy Higgins Victor, who is also on the retailer's compensation and human resources committee, will chair the search committee. Board members Lisa Caputo, Ronald James and Sanjay Khosla will also be on the search committee.

The company said it will announce which executive search firm it retains in the next few weeks.

Best Buy's board last week said it expected to take six to nine months to find a permanent replacement for CEO Brian Dunn, who resigned abruptly last week. Mike Mikan was named interim CEO when Dunn abruptly resigned amid a probe into allegations of personal misconduct.