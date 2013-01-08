UPDATE 1-Former Best Buy executive Barry Judge joining LivingSocial

* Judge to run marketing at struggling daily deal firm

* Previously CMO at Best Buy, helped start Bestbuy.com

By Alistair Barr

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 8 Marketing executive Barry Judge is moving from troubled retailer Best Buy Co to another struggling firm: daily deal provider LivingSocial.

Judge will be the chief marketing officer at LivingSocial, the second-largest daily deal site behind Groupon Inc. He will oversee all aspects of marketing for the company, including advertising, brand management, social media, and communications, LivingSocial said on Tuesday.

"Barry is a giant in the field of marketing, and his decision to join our leadership team is a tremendous vote of confidence in our vision and opportunity for success," LivingSocial Chief Executive Tim O'Shaughnessy said in a statement.

Judge joined Best Buy as a member of its e-commerce team in 1999 and played an integral role in the launch of BestBuy.com. He became Best Buy's chief marketing officer in 2008 and left in May 2012.

Best Buy, the world's largest consumer electronics retailer, has struggled in recent years as more shoppers turn to Amazon.com Inc and other online retailers for a wider and cheaper selection of gadgets.

LivingSocial has also been hit as interest in daily deals among consumers and merchants wanes. The firm, which is part owned by Amazon, cut about 400 jobs in November, or about 9 percent of its staff.