Best Buy CEO says closing stores alone won't boost income

BRIEF-Strayer Education posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.95
* Strayer Education Inc reports fourth quarter and full year revenues and earnings; winter term 2017 enrollments
Nov 13 Electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc wants to "rationalize" its store footprint but cannot boost operating income just by closing stores, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.
At an investor day, Hubert Joly said only a small portion of Best Buy's U.S. big-box stores are losing money. He added that the leases on about 71 percent of those large stores will expire over the next six years.
* Strayer Education Inc reports fourth quarter and full year revenues and earnings; winter term 2017 enrollments
* Encana delivers strong fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results; company on track to grow corporate margin and crude and condensate production in 2017
* Alexion reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides financial guidance for 2017