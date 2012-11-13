版本:
Best Buy CEO says closing stores alone won't boost income

Nov 13 Electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc wants to "rationalize" its store footprint but cannot boost operating income just by closing stores, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.

At an investor day, Hubert Joly said only a small portion of Best Buy's U.S. big-box stores are losing money. He added that the leases on about 71 percent of those large stores will expire over the next six years.

