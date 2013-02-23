Best Buy to offer $100 discount on Windows 8 touch-screen PCs

Feb 22 Best Buy Co Inc will offer a $100
discount for customers buying Windows 8 touch-screen laptops or
all-in-one computers, starting on Sunday, in an attempt to boost
sales of Microsoft's touch-screen computing devices.
Based on its research, the world's largest electronics
retailer said its customers who purchased a Windows 8
touch-screen computing device tended to like the experience more
than those using the software on a non-touch device.
The survey - conducted in December 2012 - had a sample size
of 6,246 customers, who purchased any Windows 8 product from
Best Buy between Oct. 26 and Nov. 22, 2012.
"Since Windows 8 launched in October, we've seen a lot of
customer interest in touch screen computing devices," the
company said in a statement.
Microsoft, however, has faced criticism for its latest
Windows 8 versions for different devices. The company's Surface
tablet-laptop hybrid that runs Windows 8 pro, received largely
negative reviews from U.S. tech writers.
Best Buy said the deal would run until March 9.