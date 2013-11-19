BRIEF-Best Buy Q3 adjusted earnings $0.18/shr from cont ops

Nov 19 Best Buy Co Inc :
* Reports third quarter results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18 from continuing
operations
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says announces $115 million in additional renew blue cost
reductions
* Says Q3 comparable store sales up 0.3 percent
* Q3 revenue $9.36 billion versus $9.38 billion last year
* Says "optimistic about the strength of our holiday-specific
merchandising,
marketing, and customer experience initiatives"
* Says "looking ahead to the holiday season and beyond, our
strategy is to
continue to drive our renew blue transformation"
* Says "if our competition is in fact more promotional in Q4,
we will be too
and that will have a negative impact on our gross margin"
* Says to open its stores at 6:00 pm on thanksgiving day and
not closing them
until late evening on black Friday
* Q3 revenue view $9.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage