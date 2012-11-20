Best Buy's same-store sales fall again

Nov 20 Best Buy Co Inc reported a
decline in same-store sales on Tuesday - its ninth in the last
10 quarters - highlighting one of the challenges for its new
chief executive as he tries to turn around the world's largest
consumer electronics chain.
Sales at stores open at least 14 months fell 4.3 percent in
the third quarter ended Nov.3, including a 4 percent decline at
its U.S. unit.
The news came just days before the unofficial start of the
holiday season, and amid a wide organizational restructuring
under new Chief Executive Officer Hubert Joly, and a looming
buyout proposal by founder Richard Schulze.
Last month, the retailer had warned that earnings and
same-store sales would fall for its third quarter.