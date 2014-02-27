Costs cuts boost Best Buy's quarterly profit

BRIEF-Viacom Inc announces launch of Global Product Development Group
Feb 27 Best Buy Co Inc, the world's largest consumer electronics chain, on Thursday reported a quarterly profit on lower costs.
Net earnings from continuing operations were $310 million, or 88 cents a share, in the fourth quarter ended on Feb. 1, compared with a net loss of $461 million, or $1.36 a share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, the company earned $1.24 a share.
Analysts on average were looking for a profit of $1.01 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
April 25 Tensions between Elliott Management and specialty metals maker Arconic Inc escalated on Tuesday, as the hedge fund spurned a truce offered by the company and urged shareholders to elect all four of its director nominees.
BOSTON/DETROIT, April 25 Greenlight Capital, which has been pressuring General Motors Co to restructure its share class, said on Tuesday it believed the automaker's shareholders "will vote with their wallets" on the hedge fund's two-class stock proposal and slate of board nominees.