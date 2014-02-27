Costs cuts boost Best Buy's quarterly profit

Feb 27 Best Buy Co Inc, the world's largest consumer electronics chain, on Thursday reported a quarterly profit on lower costs.

Net earnings from continuing operations were $310 million, or 88 cents a share, in the fourth quarter ended on Feb. 1, compared with a net loss of $461 million, or $1.36 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company earned $1.24 a share.

Analysts on average were looking for a profit of $1.01 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.