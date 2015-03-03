Best Buy same-store sales up 2 pct

BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MEDC and Hangzhou Municipal Government for global trade
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
March 3 Best Buy Co Inc, the largest U.S. consumer electronics chain, reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly same-store sales, helped by higher sales of large-screen televisions and mobile phones in the holiday shopping season.
Net income attributable to Best Buy shareholders jumped to $519 million, or $1.46 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $293 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $14.21 billion from $14.03 billion.
The company also said it will buy back $1 billion of shares over three years. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
SYDNEY, May 12 Copper prices remained flat in Asia on Friday as equities headed for a strong end to the week and the short-covering that pulled the contract higher overnight failed to re-emerge.
SEOUL, May 12 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it has formed a new division within its semiconductor business for contract chip manufacturing in a move to strengthen its competitiveness.