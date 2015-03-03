Best Buy same-store sales up 2 pct

March 3 Best Buy Co Inc, the largest U.S. consumer electronics chain, reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly same-store sales, helped by higher sales of large-screen televisions and mobile phones in the holiday shopping season.

Net income attributable to Best Buy shareholders jumped to $519 million, or $1.46 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $293 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $14.21 billion from $14.03 billion.

The company also said it will buy back $1 billion of shares over three years. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)